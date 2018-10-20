House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Intelligence Committee Member Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., discuss the high-stakes diplomacy over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Sunday on “This Week.” And Khashoggi’s editor, Washington Post Global Opinions Editor Karen Attiah, discusses the Saudi explanation of his death.

Plus, with the midterm elections just over two weeks away, “This Week” is on the campaign trail with Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O’Rourke as they face off in the critical Texas Senate race, and FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver breaks down the latest midterms forecast.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce, Republican Strategist and ABC News Contributor Alex Castellanos, Democratic Strategist and former Clinton Campaign Spokesperson Karen Finney, Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Member Kim Strassel, and Fox News Political Analyst Juan Williams, author of the new book, “What the Hell Do You Have to Lose? Trump's War on Civil Rights.”

