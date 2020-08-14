Sunday on 'This Week':​ Sen. Bernie Sanders, Jason Miller This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, August 16.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., ahead of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Plus, Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Jason Miller joins “This Week” exclusively Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel, Republican Strategist and ABC News Contributor Sara Fagen, and Democracy for America CEO and ABC News Contributor Yvette Simpson.

