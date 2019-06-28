Sunday on 'This Week': Sen. Bernie Sanders and Julián Castro

Following the first 2020 debates, George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, exclusively on “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro comes to “This Week” Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Democracy for America CEO and ABC News Contributor Yvette Simpson, Fox News Contributor and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile, and National Review Editor Rich Lowry.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.