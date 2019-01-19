With negotiations at a standstill and the partial government shutdown entering its fifth week, 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, and House Homeland Security Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, come to “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, “This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz reports from both sides of the southern border in Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego for the reality on the ground in the battle over the border wall.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, NPR Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis, New York Times National Political Reporter Astead Herndon and Vice News Washington Bureau Chief Shawna Thomas.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.