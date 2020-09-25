Sunday on 'This Week': Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Dick Durbin
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, September 27.
HEADLINERS
Sen. Mike Lee
(R) Utah
(R) Judiciary Committee
Author, "Our Lost Declaration : America's Fight Against Tyranny from King George to the Deep State"
Exclusive
Sen. Dick Durbin
(D) Illinois
(D) Judiciary Committee
Exclusive
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Rahm Emanuel
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
ABC News Contributor
Sara Fagen
Republican Strategist
ABC News Contributor
Leah Wright Rigueur
Associate Professor, Harvard Kennedy School
Author, "The Loneliness of the Black Republican"
ABC News Contributor
