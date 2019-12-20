Sunday on 'This Week':​ Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Doug Jones This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 22.

Following the House impeachment of President Trump, “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz speaks with Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., and Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., on what comes next in the Senate.

Plus, the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics, with ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, NPR White House Reporter Ayesha Rascoe, and Washington Post Political Columnist Karen Tumulty.

