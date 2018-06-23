Sunday on 'This Week’: Tom Bossert, Sen. Jeff Flake and Rep. Luis Gutiérrez

This Sunday, George Stephanopoulos speaks with ABC News Contributor and former Trump Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Congressional Hispanic Caucus member Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, D-Ill., on the national debate over immigration policy.

Plus, International Rescue Committee President and CEO David Miliband and Save the Children President and CEO Carolyn Miles discuss the treatment of immigrant families at the southern border and the worldwide refugee crisis.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, and Democratic Strategist Donna Brazile.

Like “This Week” on here. You can also follow the show on .

Go here to find out when “This Week” is on in your area.