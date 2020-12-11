Supreme Court denies Texas challenge to overturn 2020 election President Trump had called it the most critical case to winning the election.

The U.S. Supreme Court -- including the three justices appointed by President Donald Trump -- has denied Texas' request to even file the lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results, citing lack of standing.

The court says Texas does not have a "cognizable interest" in how other states conduct their own elections.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas argued the court should have accepted the case and had to take the case because it was a matter of original jurisdiction -- state verses state lawsuits can start at the Supreme Court. But neither expressed a view on the merits of Texas' case because the court as a whole never got there.

