Supreme Court rules for anti-abortion clinics' First Amendment rights

The Supreme Court ruled California cannot require clinics that serve pregnant women to provide information about the availability of abortion services elsewhere in the state, a move in favor of anti-abortion clinics that claimed the state law violated their First Amendment rights.

The case was brought by two "crisis pregnancy centers" who challenged a California law called the "California Reproductive Freedom, Accountability, Comprehensive Care, and Transparency Act, otherwise known as the FACT Act. The law required the clinics to notify pregnant women seeking services that California provides free or low-cost abortion services and tell the women if staff at the center are licensed healthcare professionals.

The Court ruled in favor of the clinics on Tuesday, saying that California's law violated their First Amendment rights.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.