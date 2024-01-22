Supreme Court allows Border Patrol to remove razor wire Texas placed at border

In a 5-4 vote, the justices sided with the Biden administration in the dispute.

A narrowly divided Supreme Court on Monday sided with the Biden administration in a tense dispute over the Texas-Mexico border and razor wire fencing installed by the state that had prohibited federal border agents from performing their duties.

The court, by a vote of 5-4, cleared the way for federal agents to remove the wire, which administration officials and immigration advocates had called dangerous and inhumane.

Texas National Guard soldiers install additional razor wire lie along the Rio Grande on January 10, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. John Moore/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security has also argued that the state's activities interfered with clear federal supremacy in setting border enforcement policy.

The Supreme Court's order did not elaborate on the decision. It means federal border agents can resume full control of the contested border area while litigation continues.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh said they would have denied the administration's request to lift a lower court injunction that was blocking removal of the wire.

