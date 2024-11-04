Tennessee 2024 live election results

All polls will be closed by 8 p.m. ET.

Voters head to the polls to vote for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and other offices on Nov. 5 in Tennessee.

The winner of the presidential race in Tennessee will take the state's 11 electoral votes.

State significance

Tennessee has not selected a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton in 1996. Former President Donald Trump won the state by over 20 percentage points in 2020.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, the Republican, is running for reelection. She faces Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is one of the "Tennessee Three" state representatives who faced an expulsion hearing for allegedly violating the Tennessee state House of Representatives' rules of decorum.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.