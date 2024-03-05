Tennessee 2024 primary results

Polls close at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., depending on the location.

Tennessee voters will be heading to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 5, to decide the tickets for Democratic and Republican presidential and congressional races.

Each county in the state determines the times that poll sites open. In the east part of the state, polls close at 8 p.m. EST while the western part of the state closes at 7 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be collected by the county clerk by the end of the day on Election Day.

The state allowed early in-person voting from Feb. 14 to Feb. 27.

The State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

State significance

Tennessee has 58 delegates in the Republican presidential primary; there are 63 Democratic delegates.

The state has nine House of Representative seats up for election this cycle.

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who narrowly won a tight race in 2018, is seeking reelection in the state. State Rep. Gloria Johnson, one of the "Tennessee Three" who faced expulsion from the Tennessee House of Representatives seat following a rally against gun violence last year, is vying for the Democratic ticket in the race.

A ruby red state, Tennessee -- which has 11 electoral college votes -- has long voted for the Republican presidential candidate, with Trump winning the state in 2016 and 2020.