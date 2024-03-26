Texas Rep. Troy Nehls being investigated by House Ethics Committee

The panel did not specify what it is looking into.

ByLauren Peller
March 26, 2024, 2:31 PM

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, the panel said in a statement on Tuesday.

The committee did not specify what it is investigating and said it will make another announcement on the matter by May 10.

ABC News has reached out to Nehls' office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

