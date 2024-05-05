"We should not have tolerated this for a moment," the Republican said.

Tom Cotton attacks campus protests, argues police should have gone in 'on the very first day'

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton on Sunday pushed for an even stronger police response to pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses across the country as arrests grow.

Speaking to ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Cotton said school leaders, whom he sought to paint as biased by politics, should have sent in law enforcement "the very first day they set up their tents."

"Where were the liberal administrators and liberal politicians sending in the police on the very first day? We should not have tolerated this for a moment," he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.