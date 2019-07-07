'It's traumatic' : Rep. Rashida Tlaib on conditions at the border

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. said she "absolutely" agrees with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's comparing border facilities to concentration camps in a heated interview with ABC's "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz.

The congresswoman went on to call what she saw at the border "traumatic" and "inhumane."

When asked about her vote against a recent supplemental border funding bill, Tlaib described a moment that occurred during her visit to border stations in Texas.

"Three agents took me aside, away from my colleagues, and said 'more money is not gonna fix this,'" she said Sunday. "I will not vote for something that is broken and deteriorated and is inhumane."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib defends voting against $4.6 billion emergency border bill: "Three agents took me aside, away from my colleagues and said, 'more money is not going to fix this," adding, "they all said this is a broken system." https://t.co/hPwYH6mm4T pic.twitter.com/YIeDsRO0nu — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 7, 2019

Tlaib toured two border detention facilities in Texas on July 1 with a delegation from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. As protesters heckled lawmakers at a press conference following their visit to the facility in Clint, Texas, Tlaib said "you all can yell and scream but what we saw today -- what we did today -- is try to bring the eyes and ears that you all can't have when we go into these facilities."

"I will outwork your hate, I will out love your hate," she said after protesters attempted to yell over her.

After the visit to border facility, Tlaib tweeted her support for recent protests calling for the government to close detention facilities at the border.

We can't just focus on the children anymore. I met grandmothers, mothers and fathers who are suffering. This is devastating. The look in one father's eyes broke me. I can't look away. #CloseTheCamps — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 1, 2019

The House Oversight and Reform Committee, which Tlaib is on, will hold a hearing on separations and the treatment of children at border facilities on Friday. Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has been invited to testify at the hearing.

Tlaib voted against an emergency humanitarian border bill last month, joining progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley. Speaking to ABC News after the bill passed, she said, "if we're not going to hold them accountable and say they have these set standards they have to abide buy, then how are we addressing the humanities crisis? We're just throwing money at folks and not telling them exactly what they're supposed to be doing with it."

The progressive freshman congresswoman has been one of the most vocal Democrats calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached. In March, she introduced a resolution in the house calling for the Judiciary Committee to open an impeachment inquiry.

