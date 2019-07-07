'Extraordinary situation' in CBP stations: Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan told ABC's "This Week" that he does not accept reports of unsanitary conditions at U.S. Border Patrol stations and stood by his claim that the allegations were "unsubstantiated."

"My explanation is that it’s an extraordinarily challenging situation," McAleenan told "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz. "We had an overflow situation with hundreds of children crossing every single day.”

McAleenan, who previously served as the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said the agency has taken protective measures including building temporary processing facilities and ramping up medical staff. He also said the agency even overspent on such measures, hoping Congress would later provide the supplemental funds.

President Donald Trump recently signed off on a new funding measure, primarily focused on migrant detention and child care.

For months, McAleenan has raised alarms about the potential for disastrous conditions on the southern border while maintaining his agency has upheld government standards for housing detainees, despite evidence to the contrary. He said on Sunday that the food and water at the Clint, Texas, station were "adequate" and that migrants in holding centers had access to showers and clear living quarters.

"I'm not denying that there are challenging situations at the border, I've been the one talking about it the most," McAleenan said.

His remarks on Sunday cap another tumultuous week for Homeland Security as the agency has grappled with government watchdog reports of overcrowded and dangerous conditions at Border Patrol stations in the southwest.

Conditions were so severe at facilities in the Rio Grande Valley that one CBP manager described it to federal investigators as a "ticking time bomb" in the report made public this past week.

Government oversight authorities found that hundreds of children had been held in CBP custody well beyond the legal limit of 72 hours and most of them did not have access to showers or a change of clothes.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.