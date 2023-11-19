'Extraordinary': Tributes and remembrances for Rosalynn Carter after her death

Son Chip Carter called her "a great humanitarian in her own right."

Reactions, tributes and grief quickly began pouring in on Sunday afternoon at the news that former first lady Rosalynn Carter had just died at the age of 96.

"She was well known for her efforts on mental health and caregiving and women's rights. So I hope that during the holidays, you'll consider saying [you'll] include the Carter family in your prayers," first lady Jill Biden said while attending a holiday meal with service members at a naval station in Virginia.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, in a statement, hailed Carter for her "indelible impact on our state and nation."

"Working alongside her husband, she championed mental health services and promoted the state she loved across the globe," Kemp said.

Noting that she and former President Jimmy Carter were the longest married presidential couple in U.S. history, at 77 years, Kemp said, "Like that marriage, her achievements will stand the test of time and continue to be celebrated by those who knew her best."

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has at times been critical of Jimmy Carter's presidency and policies -- as recently as this weekend -- offered his own condolences.

"We respect the legacy of people who have served this country," he said, adding, "She sets an example at least of people who have lived long and meaningful lives and [that's] something that we can celebrate and hopefully set as a shining example of positivity."

President Jimmy Carter is applauded by First Lady Rosalynn Carter and supporters after conceding defeat to Reagan during the 1980 presidential election, Nov 4, 1980. Wally Mcnamee/Corbis via Getty Images

In a statement announcing Rosalynn Carter's death, The Carter Center, which she started with her husband after leaving the White House, called her "a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving, and women’s rights."

The Carter Center said she died earlier on Sunday "with family by her side."

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Jimmy Carter said in a statement issued by The Carter Center. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Their son Chip, one of their many surviving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, said the former first lady was "extraordinary."

"My mother was a great humanitarian in her own right,” Chip Carter said. “Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans. She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today."

Rosalynn Carter had entered hospice care last week after being diagnosed with dementia earlier this year, according to The Carter Center.

Jimmy Carter entered hospice care in early 2023.

Memorial and funeral details have not yet been released. The Carter Center has opened a portal for the public to share their own memories.

ABC News' Tia Humphries, Lalee Ibssa, Soo Rin Kim and Kendall Ross contributed to this report.