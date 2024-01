Maine's Secretary of State had ruled Trump off the state's GOP primary ballot.

Former President Donald Trump's legal team on Tuesday appealed Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows' ruling that deemed him ineligible from appearing on the state's GOP primary ballot to Maine's Superior Court, the state's top trial court.

Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, December 7, 2023. Mike Segar/Reuters

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.