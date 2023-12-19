Trump ineligible to run for president in Colorado because of Jan. 6, court rules in historic move

The decision sets up a battle before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Former President Donald Trump is ineligible under the 14th Amendment to run for president in 2024 because of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday -- a historic decision that sets up a battle before the nation's highest court.

"We conclude that ... President Trump engaged in insurrection," the justices wrote in the 4-3 ruling. "President Trump’s direct and express efforts, over several months, exhorting his supporters to march to the Capitol to prevent what he falsely characterized as an alleged fraud on the people of this country were indisputably overt and voluntary."

"Moreover," the justices wrote, "the evidence amply showed that President Trump undertook all these actions to aid and further a common unlawful purpose that he himself conceived and set in motion: prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election and stop the peaceful transfer of power."

In light of this, the ruling states, "[W]e conclude that because President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Secretary to list President Trump as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot."

The justices stayed their ruling until Jan. 4, pending a likely appeal.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and attacked the Colorado 14th Amendment challenge -- and similar such lawsuits against him around the country -- as baseless and anti-democratic.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.