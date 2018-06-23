President Donald Trump, is apparently trying to deflect criticism of his administration's separating more than 2,000 migrant children from their parents by suggesting that former President Obama did worse.

Trump tweeted Saturday morning that President Obama kept immigrants "in cages, wrapped in foil," pushing a Drudge Report headline that linked to an article that ran in The Daily Caller, a conservative media outlet.

Drudge Report “OBAMA KEPT THEM IN CAGES, WRAPPED THEM IN FOIL” We do a much better job while at the same time maintaining a MUCH stronger Border! Mainstream Fake Media hates this story. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

The Daily Caller article was posted on Tuesday, when public outrage over the family separations was at a height. On Wednesday, the president signed an executive order to end the policy and keep migrant parents and children together.

The Obama administration also used detention facilities for migrants who crossed the border illegally but it did not engage in widespread family separations.