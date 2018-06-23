Trump claims Obama kept migrants 'wrapped in foil' in cages: 'We do a much better job'

Jun 23, 2018, 3:10 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks about immigration alongside family members affected by crime committed by undocumented immigrants, at the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, June 22, 2018, in Washington, D.C.PlayEvan Vucci/AP
WATCH Trump meets with Angel families as questions persist about immigration policy

President Donald Trump, is apparently trying to deflect criticism of his administration's separating more than 2,000 migrant children from their parents by suggesting that former President Obama did worse.

Trump tweeted Saturday morning that President Obama kept immigrants "in cages, wrapped in foil," pushing a Drudge Report headline that linked to an article that ran in The Daily Caller, a conservative media outlet.

The Daily Caller article was posted on Tuesday, when public outrage over the family separations was at a height. On Wednesday, the president signed an executive order to end the policy and keep migrant parents and children together.

The Obama administration also used detention facilities for migrants who crossed the border illegally but it did not engage in widespread family separations.

