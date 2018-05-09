In Trump country primary showdowns, both parties score critical wins

In the broadest slate of primary showdowns thus far this midterm election season, Republicans and Democrats scored critical wins deep in the heart of Trump country — perhaps offering a glimpse of the fierce faceoffs to come November.

In the closely watched West Virginia GOP Senate primary, former coal baron Don Blankenship, who was convicted of a misdemeanor for conspiring to violate mine safety regulations, roiled the race and garnered headlines with racially-tinged insults and sharp-tongued barbs. His intent was clear: piercing what he painted as the cloistered circles of the Republican establishment.

That so-called establishment — including President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr. — closed ranks and shot right back by tweeting stinging rebukes and urging voters to cast ballots for either of the two Republicans on the ballot.

To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference. Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State...No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Ultimately, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey emerged the victor in the hotly-contested race.

Blankenship appeared to finish third.

His loss means that Republicans worried about his potential drag on the ballot come November might feel a bit better about their prospects at unseating Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

On election night, Blankenship, who said he was "Trumpier than Trump," admitted he could not trump a Trump tweet.

"Perhaps, President Trump has been successful,” Blankenship said.

Still, Blankenship's fight might not be over.

Blankenship — who has said he would not support Morrisey as Republican Senate candidate — suggested that he might continue to play a role in the race against Morrisey and sitting Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin from the sidelines, wherever that might be.

Over in Indiana, an acrimonious three-way race in the GOP Senate primary notable for its Trump lovefest ultimately saw a self-proclaimed “outsider” millionaire businessman nab the win.

Mike Braun navigated the GOP primary with an aggressive campaign funded almost entirely by almost $6 million of his own money.

In one ad, he strolled the streets toting cardboard figures of Republican congressman Rep. Todd Rokita and fellow GOP Rep. Luke Messer in identical suits challenging bystanders on whether they could tell the two apart.

For their part, Messer and Rokita sought to closely align their brands and messages with Trump.

I back President @realDonaldTrump's agenda. This is a time for teamwork -- that's why I'm running to shake up the Senate and pass the Trump agenda. #INSen #ILikeLuke pic.twitter.com/w9MIviuDmj — Luke Messer (@LukeMesserIN) March 15, 2018

There are 1.2 million employees in Indiana who work for small businesses. Because of @POTUS's tax cuts, small businesses can now invest more in their people, increase benefits, buy and update new equipment, and create more jobs. Thank you @realDonaldTrump! #SmallBusinessWeek pic.twitter.com/BYfvMp6URw — Rep. Todd Rokita (@ToddRokita) May 1, 2018

An official from Messer's campaign offered this: “The man who has the most gold typically wins.”

An official from Rokita’s campaign agreed.

In Ohio's gubernatorial primary where Democrats tilted to the left, Richard Cordray, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under President Obama easily won his primary against former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich. While Cordray enjoyed support from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Kucinich nabbed endorsements from several progressive groups including Sen. Bernie Sanders’ political advocacy group, ‘Our Revolution’.

Similarly, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine won his state's Republican primary and the two will face off in the fall. Ohio’s sitting governor, moderate Republican John Kasich, is term-limited.

DeWine ran on an agenda in line with the president’s — like many of the Republicans who ran in the primaries Tuesday night from West Virginia, to Ohio, to Indiana.

Both DeWine and his opponent, Ohio’s Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, disavowed Kasich, who has been an avid critic of the presidents and publicized their allegiance to the president.

“You can't distance yourself from Donald Trump and win statewide today in America,” ABC News’ political analyst Matt Dowd said.

In North Carolina, Republican Rep. Robert Pittenger became the first sitting member of Congress this cycle to fall victim to a primary challenge. He lost the GOP primary in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District to local Baptist pastor Mark Harris.

The race largely hinged on Pittenger's vote in favor of the recent congressional spending bill, which Harris used to tie him to the "Washington swamp," a message that appears to have resonated with North Carolina voters.

Harris' victory also increases the likelihood that the district, which stretches from the suburbs east of Charlotte to the state's southeastern corner, is competitive in November.

Democrats nominated U.S Marine Corps veteran and solar energy entrepreneur Dan McCready, who has proven a prolific fundraiser and a strong candidate to flip a seat that President Trump won by 12 points in 2016 blue.

McCready celebrated his victory Tuesday night, writing on Twitter, "Tonight we celebrate, tomorrow we get back to work. I'm so honored to be your nominee. On to November."

ABC News' Arlette Saenz, Alisa Wiersema, Meridith McGraw, Cheyenne Haslett and Soo Rin Kim contributed to this report.