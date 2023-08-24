Trump expected to shake up Georgia legal team ahead of surrender

Former President Donald Trump is expected to shake up his legal team as soon as Thursday, just hours ahead of plans for Trump to surrender to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, sources with direct knowledge tell ABC News.

Drew Findling is expected to depart the team and be replaced by attorney Steven Sadow, according to the sources.

Sadow, who is a well-known attorney in Georgia, will be lead on the case for Trump.

Findling has served as lead attorney for Trump as it relates to the over two-year probe by the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Another attorney, Jennifer Little, is expected to remain and work with Sadow.

Sources tell ABC News that for now, the rest of Trump's legal teams that are handling cases brought by special counsel Jack Smith and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg remain intact.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the 56th annual Silver Elephant Gala in Columbia, S.C., Aug. 5, 2023. Artie Walker Jr./AP

"I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case," said Sadow. "The President should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him. We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the President not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the President have no place in our justice system."

Trump and 18 others have been charged in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Trump, whose bail was set by a judge at $200,000 on Tuesday, is expected to surrender to authorities at the Fulton County Jail for processing on Thursday.