Trump to hold Long Island rally in effort to court New Yorkers

The rally is same day he was initially to be sentenced in his civil fraud trial.

Former President Donald Trump's efforts to appeal to New York, a blue state, continue with a large-scale rally in Long Island on Wednesday -- Trump's second rally in the state on top of the multiple campaign stops he did in between his court appearances for his New York civil fraud trial.

Trump is set to speak Wednesday evening at the Nassau Coliseum -- a venue that holds 16,000 spectators, but the campaign alleges 60,000 tickets were requested, which would make it one of Trump's largest rallies this campaign cycle.

Outside the Coliseum ahead of Trump's event, vendors lined up selling various Trump merchandise. The celebration, which included music blaring through speakers, featured golden cars with Trump's face on the front and bedazzled Trump jackets.

The line for attendees stretched around the building hours before doors opened.

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump wait for the start of his campaign rally at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Sept. 18, 2024, in Uniondale, N.Y. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump's rally is set for the same day he was initially scheduled to be sentenced in his New York civil fraud trial. The judge in the case delayed his sentencing from Sept. 18 until Nov. 26 -- after the presidential election.

Ahead of his Wednesday rally, Trump has worked to court New Yorkers by promising to reverse a tax policy he signed into law in 2017. In a post on his social media platform, Trump claimed he would "get SALT back," suggesting the elimination of the cap on state and local tax deductions. In his 2017 tax law, Trump capped deductions at $10,000.

A majority of New York's congressional Republican delegation have been pushing to reverse the SALT deduction cap on Capitol Hill, spearheading the ongoing debate around the issue.

However, while many local Republicans have celebrated Trump's posture change, it also comes as he has recently rolled out a series of tax breaks, raising concerns about significant increases to the deficit.

"WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE? VOTE FOR TRUMP! I will turn it around, get SALT back, lower your Taxes, and so much more," the former president posted on his social media network ahead of his Wednesday rally.

The celebration outside former President Donald Trump's Long Island rally on Wednesday included music blaring through speakers, golden cars with Trump's face on the front and bedazzled Trump jackets. Lalee Ibssa/ABC News

In May, Trump pledged to turn New York red during a campaign rally in deep-blue South Bronx, New York, attempting to court the Hispanic and Black voters that make up a majority of the area's population.

"We have levels of support that nobody's seen before ... Don't assume it doesn't matter just because you live in a blue city. You live in a blue city, but it's going red very, very quickly," Trump said at the time.

The Trump campaign has worked to court New Yorkers this campaign cycle, attempting to at least pull enthusiasm away from Democrats and help make down-ballot races more competitive.

This is also his first large-scale campaign rally after an apparent assassination attempt on Trump while he was golfing in West Palm Beach on Sunday. The day prior, Trump held a town hall where nearly 4,000 Michigan voters attended; the Nassau rally is expected to be four times the size.

A sheriff department vehicle blocks the street outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15, 2024, following a shooting incident at former president Donald Trump's golf course. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Trump had also made multiple smaller campaign stops in New York City before and after his mandated court appearance throughout his seven-week hush money payment criminal trial earlier this year to highlight several campaign messaging at each stop.

In mid-April, he visited a small bodega in Harlem that was the scene of a fatal stabbing two years earlier to highlight what he claimed was the failure of Democratic prosecutors in New York to ensure public safety as they prosecute him. Later that month, he visited a construction site in midtown Manhattan to boast support from union workers and working class voters.