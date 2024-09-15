Trump is 'safe' after gunshots near his Florida golf club, campaign says

A spokesperson for Donald Trump's campaign says he is safe after gunshots were heard while he was at his Florida Golf Club.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time, said Steven Cheung, Trump campaign communications director.

The shooting occurred near Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to sources familiar with the matter. Trump happened to be at the club at the time, but sources said the gunfire was not targeting Trump.

The Secret Service said in a statement that it's working in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to investigate "a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. [ET]. The former president is safe."

A spokesman for the sheriff's department said, "we do have a potential suspect" and said it would hold a news conference Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.