Trump could take the 5th Amendment or not comply with subpoena to testify: Rudy Giuliani

May 6, 2018, 8:52 AM ET
PHOTO:Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani introduces Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump to deliver remarks at a campaign event in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Oct. 22, 2016. PlayJonathan Ernst/Reuters, FILE
President Donald Trump's top personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said he can't rule out the possibility of the president taking the Fifth Amendment if he testifies in the Russia investigation.

Giuliani said to ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview on "This Week" Sunday, "How could I be confident" that president won't take the Fifth Amendment.

PHOTO:Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017, following a closed door meeting in Washington. AP, FILE
PHOTO:Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017, following a closed door meeting in Washington.

The former New York City mayor also commented on the possibility of Trump getting subpoenaed by the special counsel to testify. "We don't have to" comply with a subpoena, he said. "We can assert privilege as other presidents have.

Special counsel Robert Mueller "has no case," Giuliani added.

"They don't have a case on collusion, they don't have obstruction," Trump's top personal lawyer said.

PHOTO: Michael Cohen, left, President Donald Trumps personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York, April 26, 2018. Mary Altaffer/AP
Michael Cohen, left, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York, April 26, 2018.

He added, "I'm going to walk [Trump] into a prosecution for perjury like Martha Stewart?"

PHOTO: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Jan. 12, 2017. Giuliani has become the face of President Donald Trumps aggressive new legal team.Evan Vucci/AP, FILE
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Jan. 12, 2017. Giuliani has become the face of President Donald Trump's aggressive new legal team.

