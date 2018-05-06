President Donald Trump's top personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said he can't rule out the possibility of the president taking the Fifth Amendment if he testifies in the Russia investigation.

Interested in Russia Investigation? Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Giuliani said to ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview on "This Week" Sunday, "How could I be confident" that president won't take the Fifth Amendment.

AP, FILE

The former New York City mayor also commented on the possibility of Trump getting subpoenaed by the special counsel to testify. "We don't have to" comply with a subpoena, he said. "We can assert privilege as other presidents have.

Special counsel Robert Mueller "has no case," Giuliani added.

"They don't have a case on collusion, they don't have obstruction," Trump's top personal lawyer said.

Mary Altaffer/AP

He added, "I'm going to walk [Trump] into a prosecution for perjury like Martha Stewart ?"