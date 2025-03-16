US strikes 'took out' multiple Houthi leaders: National security adviser Mike Waltz

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz participates in an interview with political commentator Mercedes Schlapp at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center, on Feb. 21, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The U.S. airstrikes that bombarded Yemen on Saturday targeted and "took out" multiple leaders of the Iranian-backed Houthis, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said Sunday.

Speaking on ABC's "This Week," Waltz argued to co-anchor Martha Raddatz that these latest strikes differ from the countless strikes the Biden administration launched against the rebel group, which the Trump administration has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

"These were not kind of pinprick, back and forth -- what ultimately proved to be feckless attacks," Waltz said. "This was an overwhelming response that actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out. And the difference here is, one, going after the Houthi leadership, and two, holding Iran responsible."

