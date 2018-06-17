President Donald Trump's former chief strategist said the president is trying to make peace with North Korea but is getting unfairly "vilified" following his summit with Kim Jong Un.

"President Trump is trying to be a peacemaker," Steve Bannon said in an exclusive interview with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on "This Week" Sunday. "He is being vilified."

Trump and Kim signed a one-page letter at their meeting in Singapore announcing the intent to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. The president afterward said he wanted to end the United States' joint military exercises with South Korea.

The summit and Trump's later comments have raised questions and drawn some criticism, including over whether the president has lavished too much praise on Kim, a brutal dictator, and when any specifics will be announced on ending North Korea's nuclear program.