Trump planning to invite Putin to Washington this fall: White House

President Donald Trump has instructed National Security Adviser John Bolton to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington this fall and “discussions are already underway,” according to a tweet from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 19, 2018

The invitation comes just days after the president met the Russian leader in Helsinki and drew sharp bipartisan criticism for refusing to publicly confront Putin about Russian interference in the 2016 election during their press conference -- and for casting doubt on the conclusion of the U.S. intelligence community that Putin had ordered it.

And it came just hours after Sanders issued a statement that the president, facing a political backlash from Republicans as well as Democrats, now "disagrees" with Putin's proposal that Russian investigators be allowed to questions Americans, including former U.S. ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul.

Putin said that should be in exchange for special counsel Robert Mueller's team being allowed to work with Russian investigators to question the 12 Russians indicted in the election interference investigation. At the summit, Trump called it "an incredible offer."

Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Thursday's development was just the latest example of the president walking back comments related to the summit.

When ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega asked the President on Wednesday, “Is Russia still targeting the U.S., Mr. President?” Trump replied, “Thank you very much, no” and confirmed his answer when Vega followed up.

Later on Wednesday, Sanders suggested an alternate meaning to the president’s “no,” suggesting he was refusing to take questions about the topic.

While the White House said nothing about the exact timing being discussed about a second meeting, the president, pushing back on criticism that he had looked weak compared to Putin at the Helsinki summit, said in a tweet Thursday morning that he was "looking forward" to another encounter.

The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer issued a statement reflecting Democratic demands that lawmakers be told more about what happened during Trump's private meeting with Putin Monday.

“Until we know what happened at that two hour meeting in Helsinki, the president should have no more one-on-one interactions with Putin. In the United States, in Russia, or anywhere else,” Schumer said.