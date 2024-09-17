Trump praises Secret Service response to apparent assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised the Secret Service for stopping an apparent assassination attempt Sunday, speaking in a phone interview with ABC News.

"I'm fine. The Secret Service did a good job, actually," he said.

A Secret Service agent fired several shots at Ryan Wesley Routh, who was allegedly concealed in a tree line armed with a rifle at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, about 300 to 500 yards from the Republican presidential nominee, authorities said.

The suspect was able to get into a car and drive off, but was stopped by law enforcement.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. Alex Brandon/AP

He appeared in court on Monday and currently faces two felony gun charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Trump spoke about the heightened threat environment, telling ABC News, "Probably always been dangerous, but it's more so now, I think."

He reiterated satisfaction with how the Secret Service handled Sunday's incident.

"On that on that event, I thought they were excellent," he said.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at the Las Vegas Police Protective Association during a campaign stop, Sept. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. Alex Brandon/AP

Trump also discussed his phone call with President Joe Biden following the incident, calling the conversation "very, very nice."

"He called me just to, you know, express his sort of horror that a thing like that could happen. But it was a very good conversation," Trump said.

Trump said Biden told him he wants to be sure the Secret Service has all the resources it needs to do its job, adding, "I hope that is the case."