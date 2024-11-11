Trump selects Rep. Elise Stefanik to be UN ambassador

Trump in a statement described Stefanik as "incredibly strong, tough and smart."

President-elect Donald Trump selected Rep. Elise Stefanik to be his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, multiple Trump officials told ABC News.

"I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in a statement to ABC News.

Stefanik, a Republican congresswoman from New York’s 21st District, was elected last week to her sixth term in the House. Born in 1984, she was at time of her 2014 election the youngest woman to ever win a seat in Congress.

She joined House leadership in May 2021, when she was elected as chair of the House Republican Conference.

