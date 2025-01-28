Trump signs executive order to restrict transgender care access for people under 19

The order seeks to restrict gender-affirming care for people under the age 19.

The action would restrict medical institutions that receive federal funding from providing such care -- including puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and surgeries -- and calls on the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to "take all appropriate actions to end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children."

The order states that "it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures."

