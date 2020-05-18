Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine, unproven drug he's touted for COVID-19 In a surprise, he said he's been taking the drug despite having no symptoms.

President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters he's been taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug he's touted as a possible "game changer" treatment for COVID-19.

He said he asked the White House doctor if he could take the unproven treatment despite having no symptoms, adding he's been taking a pill a day for about a week-and-a-half.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with restaurant industry executives about the coronavirus response, in the State Dining Room of the White House, May 18, 2020. Evan Vucci/AP

"I'm still fine," he said, referring to possible dangerous side effects.

The FDA last month specifically warned against taking hydroxychloroquine "outside of a hospital setting or a clinical trial due to risk of heart rhythm problems."

"I asked him, 'What do you think?' He said,'Well if you'd like it.'" I said, 'Yeah I'd like it. I'd like to take it. A lot of people to take it a lot of frontline workers are taking hydroxychloroquine." Trump claimed. "So, I'm taking the zinc and the hydroxy. And all I can tell you is, so far I seem to be okay."

The president said he's received "a lot of positive letters" offering good feedback of hydroxychloroquine and insisted even if it's not effective, he claimed, "You're not going to get sick or die."

"And it seems to have an impact -- and maybe it does, maybe it doesn't -- but if it doesn't, you're not going to get sick or die. This is a, a pill that's been used for a long time for 30, 40 years on the malaria and or lupus to, and even on arthritis I guess from what I understand, so it's been heavily tested in terms of," the president said.

"What do you have to lose," he added.

President Donald Trump tells reporters that he is taking zinc and hydroxychloroquine during a meeting with restaurant industry executives about the coronavirus response, in the State Dining Room of the White House, May 18, 2020. Evan Vucci/AP

When surprised reporters asked if he were taking it because he's exhibited symptoms, the president replied, "Zero symptoms."

Trump told them that he was "just waiting to see your eyes light up when I said this," adding, "and I'm still here. I'm still here to explain to you."

"I take a pill every day. At some point, I'll stop. What I’d like to do is I'd like to have the cure and/or the vaccine. And that will happen, I think, very soon," he added.

The FDA has warned of serious side effects of the drug currently unapproved to treat COVID-19, though touted by the White House.

