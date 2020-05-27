Trump threatens to 'close' down social media platforms after Twitter fact checks claims on mail-in voting fraud He claims social media is trying to "totally silence conservatives."

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning threatened that Republicans will try to close down social media platforms after Twitter, for the first time, added a fact check to his tweets, specifically ones concerning his unsubstantiated claims about mail-in voting fraud.

Trump said, in a tweet not naming any platforms, that "Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservative voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen."

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden White House, May 26, 2020, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

On Tuesday evening, responding to Trump's complaints about Twitter's move, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted a similar threat.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Trish Turner and Will Steakin contributed to this report.