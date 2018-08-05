Trump says it's a 'total fabrication' he's concerned his son is in legal trouble in Russia probe

Aug 5, 2018, 3:06 PM ET
PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr., walks off Air Force One in Great Falls, Montana, on July 5, 2018.PlayJim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH 'Obstruction of justice by tweet is absurd': Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow

President Trump took to Twitter Sunday to insist he is not concerned about potential legal questions surrounding his son Donald Trump Jr.'s involvement in a 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians.

The president called it "a complete fabrication" that he is "concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower."

Trump was apparently responding to reporting from The Washington Post and other outlets that the president has been increasingly brooding in private about the Mueller probe, particularly as it relates to his son's possible entanglement in the investigation.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump singles out the media during his rally on Aug. 2, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa.Rick Loomis/Getty Images
President Donald Trump singles out the media during his rally on Aug. 2, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa.

A meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016 that was organized by Donald Trump Jr. with Russians promising dirt on Hillary Clinton is of particular interest to special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators probing whether there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the election.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday that he has no knowledge of the president's son being a target of Mueller's probe.

"I don’t represent Don Jr., but I will tell you I – I have no knowledge at all of Don Jr. being told that he’s a target of any investigation and I have no knowledge of him being interviewed by the special counsel," Sekulow said.

Sekulow also on "This Week" supported the president's claim that there was nothing legally questionable about Trump Jr. having the June 2016 meeting with the Russians.

PHOTO: FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2013.Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images, FILE
FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2013.

“Well, the question is, 'How would it be illegal?'” Sekulow said of the meeting. "When you look at a meeting, George, that took place … now two years ago, the question is, 'What law, statute or rule or regulation’s been violated?' Nobody’s pointed to one."

Stephanopoulos countered, “Well, they actually have pointed to several, including conspiracy to defraud the United States. That would be one of the possible charges. The aiding and abetting conspiracy.”

The president also said in his tweet Sunday that the Trump Tower meeting was "to get information on an opponent," which is a departure from the initial statement that asserted that the primary purpose of the meeting was to discuss the issue of adoptions. It was later revealed that Trump Jr. and others in the Trump campaign met with a Russian lawyer on the promise of receiving information damaging to Hillary Clinton.

PHOTO: Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview in Moscow, Nov. 8, 2016.Yuri Martyanov/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview in Moscow, Nov. 8, 2016.

PHOTO: New York City shoppers and visitors walk past the entrance to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, April 26, 2015. Robert Alexander/Getty Images, FILE
New York City shoppers and visitors walk past the entrance to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, April 26, 2015.

And Trump in his tweet Sunday repeated his assertion that he had no advance knowledge of the Trump Tower meeting.

In contrast, Trump's former longtime lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, who has broken ties with the president amid his own legal troubles, has said Trump knew about the meeting beforehand.

