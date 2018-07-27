Trump knew about June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians: Cohen

Jul 27, 2018, 6:00 AM ET
PHOTO: Michael Cohen arrives to court in New York on May 30, 2018.PlaySeth Wenig/AP, FILE
WATCH Trump knew about 2016 meeting with Russians: Cohen

Michael Cohen, formerly the president's personal lawyer, has claimed that then-candidate Donald Trump knew about a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton before it happened, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News.

Interested in Donald Trump?

Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Donald Trump
Add Interest

Lanny Davis, Cohen's attorney, declined to comment to ABC News other than to say information reported earlier by CNN wasn't from him.

(MORE: Michael Cohen wants gag order against Stormy Daniels' attorney for alleged smear campaign)

(MORE: Trump tape is about 'lies and truth,' Cohen's lawyer says)

(MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen says family and country, not President Trump, is his 'first loyalty')

(MORE: Trump-Cohen secret audio tape made public)

(MORE: Michael Avenatti says there are other Trump-Cohen 'tapes' and he knows 'substance of some')

(MORE: Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner met with Russian lawyer during 2016 campaign: Source)

In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos earlier this month, Cohen criticized people working for Trump's campaign who attended that meeting.

"I believe it was a mistake by those from the Trump campaign who did participate," he told ABC News. "It was simply an example of poor judgment.”

Cohen at that time declined to answer whether Trump knew about the meeting beforehand, adding: "I can't comment under advice of my counsel due to the ongoing investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York."

Comments