Trump credits NY congressman for supporting tax bill...but he voted against it

May 31, 2018, 12:49 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump applauds during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, May 28, 2018, in Arlington, Va.Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump applauds during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, May 28, 2018, in Arlington, Va.

President Donald Trump endorsed GOP Rep. Dan Donovan in a series of tweets on Wednesday, mistakenly praising the congressman for supporting his tax cut plan even though Donovan voted against the bill three times.

PHOTO: Rep. Dan Donovan, R-N.Y., walks down the House steps at the Capitol, May 4, 2017.Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images FILE
Rep. Dan Donovan, R-N.Y., walks down the House steps at the Capitol, May 4, 2017.

Donovan was among 12 House Republicans who voted against the tax bill. In December, Donovan released a statement outlining his reasons for voting "no," saying that the tax bill “doesn't equal relief for far too many.”

“I wanted nothing more than to vote for a tax plan that would put more money in the pockets of overburdened taxpayers and spur job creation,” Donovan said. “However, the bill that came out of the conference committee still means a tax increase for many Staten Island and Brooklyn residents. My priority always has and will continue to be the people of Staten Island and Brooklyn who sent me to Congress to represent them. Their interests come before Washington, always,” Donovan said.

Donovan is the incumbent in New York’s 11th Congressional District and is in a reelection fight with former Republican congressman Michael Grimm.

Grimm is trying to take back the seat after resigning in 2015 to serve time in prison for tax evasion.

Grimm said in a tweet on Wednesday that Trump’s endorsement “can’t change the facts” because Donovan has voted against Trump “every time it’s mattered.”

In a second tweet, Trump says that Donovan will win the congressional seat in November and “his opponent will not.” The GOP primary for the 11th district is June 26.

Donovan has yet to respond to Trump’s endorsement.

