Trump credits NY congressman for supporting tax bill...but he voted against it

President Donald Trump endorsed GOP Rep. Dan Donovan in a series of tweets on Wednesday, mistakenly praising the congressman for supporting his tax cut plan even though Donovan voted against the bill three times.

There is no one better to represent the people of N.Y. and Staten Island (a place I know very well) than @RepDanDonovan, who is strong on Borders & Crime, loves our Military & our Vets, voted for Tax Cuts and is helping me to Make America Great Again. Dan has my full endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images FILE

Donovan was among 12 House Republicans who voted against the tax bill. In December, Donovan released a statement outlining his reasons for voting "no," saying that the tax bill “doesn't equal relief for far too many.”

“I wanted nothing more than to vote for a tax plan that would put more money in the pockets of overburdened taxpayers and spur job creation,” Donovan said. “However, the bill that came out of the conference committee still means a tax increase for many Staten Island and Brooklyn residents. My priority always has and will continue to be the people of Staten Island and Brooklyn who sent me to Congress to represent them. Their interests come before Washington, always,” Donovan said.

Donovan is the incumbent in New York’s 11th Congressional District and is in a reelection fight with former Republican congressman Michael Grimm.

Grimm is trying to take back the seat after resigning in 2015 to serve time in prison for tax evasion.

Grimm said in a tweet on Wednesday that Trump’s endorsement “can’t change the facts” because Donovan has voted against Trump “every time it’s mattered.”

All the endorsements in the world can’t change the facts: Donovan has failed to pass even one substantive bill into law, and has voted against President Trump every time it’s mattered - from failing to repeal Obamacare, to banning sanctuary cities, and even against tax cuts. — Michael Grimm (@RealMGrimm) May 30, 2018

In a second tweet, Trump says that Donovan will win the congressional seat in November and “his opponent will not.” The GOP primary for the 11th district is June 26.

Very importantly, @RepDanDonovan will win for the Republicans in November...and his opponent will not. Remember Alabama. We can’t take any chances on losing to a Nancy Pelosi controlled Democrat! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

Donovan has yet to respond to Trump’s endorsement.