Cohen mentioned in Trump's annual financial disclosure report

President Donald Trump's annual financial disclosure forms are now available from the Office of Government Ethics — the second such filing of his time in office.

The document, signed by the president and dated May 15, 2018, includes a a footnote about Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

“In the interest of transparency, while not required to be disclosed as ‘reportable liabilities’ on Part 8, in 2016 expenses were incurred by one of Donald J. Trump’s attorneys, Michael Cohen,” the filing reads.

“Mr. Cohen sought reimbursement of those expenses and Mr. Trump fully reimbursed Mr. Cohen in 2017. The category of value would be $100,001 - $250,000 and the interest rate would be zero.”

Attached to the filing is a letter from the acting director of Office of Government Ethics to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which notes that Trump’s payment to Cohen is included in today’s filing as a liability.

