Pence's chief of staff will not take over White House role after John Kelly leaves

Dec 9, 2018, 4:36 PM ET
Nick Ayers, who was widely speculated to be the next White House chief of staff, will not be stepping into John Kelly's role, ABC News has confirmed.

Instead, Vice President Mike Pence's 35-year-old chief of staff will go to a pro-Trump super PAC.

(MORE: Trump says chief of staff John Kelly will leave at the end of the year)

Chief of Staff to Vice President Pence Nick Ayers and White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn listen as President Donald Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Feb. 26, 2018.

The president, who announced Kelly's departure Saturday, will make a decision on a new chief of staff by the end of the year.

A senior White House source said Ayers has been clear for weeks that he was planning on moving his young family back to Georgia in December, and a time frame on being chief of staff had been a part of his discussions with the president.

