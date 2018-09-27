Still reeling from President Donald Trump's "jumbled, dishonest, and frequently incoherent" press conference Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel said it's officially time to for the president to seek help.

"Our president this afternoon, Donald Trump, treated the media gathered in New York to a rambling, angry, jumbled, dishonest and frequently incoherent hour-and-20-minute-long press conference," Kimmel said. "The wheels are off the wagon. It's time to put grandpa in an assisted-living facility because he cannot care for himself."

The "Live" host went on to play a few scattered clips from the president's "bananas" solo news conference on Tuesday, showing Trump as he strongly defended Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from allegations of sexual misconduct, suggesting that the nation's first president may have had sexual assault accusers as well.

Evan Vucci/AP

"This is one of the highest-quality people that I have ever met. And everybody that knows him says the same thing. And these are all false, to me. These are false accusations in certain cases, and in certain cases even the media agrees with that," Trump said at one point.

"If we brought George Washington here," the president continued, "and we said, 'We have George Washington,' the Democrats would vote against him, just so you understand. He may have had a bad past. Who knows? He may have had some I think accusations made."

Kimmel said the president appeared unhinged and compared the conference to "the craziest voicemail from your mom ever."

"They could easily have sold this thing to Netflix as a comedy special," Kimmel added. "It went on and on and all over the place."

"They say Rod Rosenstein wanted to tape him to show everyone he's nuts? Not necessary, he did it himself," the comedian added, referring to the embattled deputy attorney general.

Evan Vucci/AP, FILE

Kimmel also mocked the president over his claims of having a "very, very large brain" and his attempts to make light of the moment when the audience at United Nations General Assembly laughed "with" him this week.

"They were laughing at you. They were definitely laughing at you," Kimmel said. "This press conference was successful only in that he did not physically melt or explode during it.

"The craziest part is, I bet he thinks he nailed it."