Trump's top economic adviser 'leaving shortly,' president writes on Twitter

Jun 3, 2019, 12:16 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, May 30, 2019.PlayEvan Vucci/AP
Top White House economist Kevin Hassett "will be leaving shortly," President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday night.

"His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S.," Trump wrote. "I want to thank Kevin for all he has done."

Hassett had served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers since being confirmed by the Senate in September 2017.

Prior to that role, Hassett was an economist at the American Enterprise Institute, which he joined in 1997. Previously, he was a professor at Columbia University's business school.

PHOTO: Kevin Hassett, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, speaks about the economy as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen, July 27, 2018, on the South Lawn of the White House. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
Kevin Hassett, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, speaks about the economy as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen, July 27, 2018, on the South Lawn of the White House.

Hassett made waves last fall when he directly contradicted a tweet by Trump related to Gross Domestic Product and unemployment rates.

"I'm not," Hassett said at the time, "the chairman of the Council of Twitter Advisers."

