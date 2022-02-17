Ukraine fallout doesn't wait on Putin: The Note

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The will-he or when-will-he expectations surrounding Russian President Vladimir Putin's next moves may seem like an endless cycle.

It's not one that has frozen politics in place, though. Weeks of waiting, forecasting and preparing have revealed stark divisions and stubborn truths surrounding the Biden presidency at a precarious time on the world stage.

A long-sought bipartisan Senate response fizzled, replaced by a potential nonbinding "sense of the Senate" resolution voicing support for Ukraine against Putin. Lawmakers are now focused on keeping government running beyond Friday, with COVID mandates a potential sticking point that could lead to a shutdown nobody really wants.

Gas prices and jittery markets have underscored what a conflict with Russia over Ukraine might mean. Any hit from new sanctions would come on top of inflation worries that have Democrats seeking elusive election-year solutions.

A new Quinnipiac University poll finds 54% disapproval of President Joe Biden's handling of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with just 34% approval. Biden's numbers on the economy are even weaker, with 61% disapproval against 33% approval.

The Biden administration, long frustrated by Putin's geopolitical chess, has taken an unusual course of trying to call out his moves publicly in advance. But the wait itself has had consequences, regardless of how the current crisis ends.

The RUNDOWN with Alisa Wiersema

The ouster of three San Francisco Education Board members demonstrated the peak of ongoing intra-party battles for Democrats. But in the aftermath, it was Republicans who most visibly celebrated the outcome.

As reported by ABC News' Nicholas Kerr and Zohreen Shah, the removal of the school board members is the first of its kind in the city's history and marks the first major political fallout of the 2022 election cycle.

The debate leading to that outcome was rooted in parents' outrage that the board was prioritizing a push for social justice causes -- including renaming schools -- rather than focusing on opening schools to students.

Although the fight was sparked by Democrats in one of the nation's bluest political regions, Republicans at both state and national levels seized on the development as proof of voters' disappointment in Democratic policies. In a floor speech on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said it wasn't surprising that "parents are watching this nonsense and demanding change."

"American parents are speaking out. But instead of listening to them, the political left is lashing out," McConnell alleged.

According to Quinnipiac polling released Wednesday, Americans currently rank inflation, immigration and COVID-19 as the most urgent issues facing the country.

Financial documents reviewed by ABC News show the recall effort in San Francisco was largely bankrolled by big donors who don't have children in the district. The episode further highlights an ongoing 2022 theme in which debates over school policies have become ground zero for voter mobilization efforts.

The TIP with Lalee Ibssa

Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman has chosen who he wants his successor to be: Jane Timken. Portman, who isn't seeking reelection for a third term citing partisan gridlock in Congress, endorsed the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party on Wednesday.

The race for Portman's old seat features a crowded Republican primary, including former state treasurer Josh Mandel, "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, state Sen. Matt Dolan and investment banker Mike Gibbons, most of whom are running as Trump conservatives. Ohio's Republican Senate primary is one of the few high-profile races Trump has yet to endorse in.

As a more moderate member of the Republican Party who has strayed away from fully embracing Trump, Portman's endorsement of Timken makes it less likely Trump will back her as well. Nevertheless, Timken still seems to be trying to play to both sides. In a statement, Timken thanked Portman for his endorsement, adding that Portman "successfully led the effort to pass President Trump's tax cuts" and "worked with President Trump to advance three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court."

NUMBER OF THE DAY, powered by FiveThirtyEight

11. That's the number of secretary of state and attorney general races in which it's possible for voters to elect someone who has questioned or even tried to undermine the 2020 presidential result, according to FiveThirtyEight's analysis. Read more from FiveThirtyEight's Jean Yi and Nathaniel Rakich on which races could be pivotal to ensuring future elections are fair and free.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" Podcast. Start Here begins Thursday morning with the Ukraine standoff and analysis of Putin's potential next moves from ABC News contributor Col. Stephen Ganyard. Then, ABC's Anne Flaherty reports the CDC may be close to revising mask guidance. And, ESPN's T.J. Quinn has the latest on the trial over Tyler Skaggs' death and its impact on MLB. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Lorain, Ohio, at 12:15 p.m.

White House principal press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Cleveland, Ohio. The flight departs from Joint Base Andrews at 9:30 a.m.

The Oregon Supreme Court is expected to release its ruling today on whether Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicholas Kristof can appear on the May primary ballot.

The Senate Finance Committee holds a hearing to examine IRS customer service challenges at 10 a.m.

The Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee holds a hearing on the state of the American economy and future plans at 10 a.m.

The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the increase in violence against minority institutions at 10 a.m.

Download the ABC News app and select "The Note" as an item of interest to receive the day's sharpest political analysis.

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in politics. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.