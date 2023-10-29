US still pushing to free Hamas' hostages as Israel expands ground assault in Gaza: Sullivan

Freeing the American, Israeli and other hostages in Gaza is still a priority as Israel expands its ground assault in the territory in an effort to defeat Hamas in the wake of the group's terror attack on Israel, the White House's national security adviser said Sunday.

"We are continuing to see if there are ways to make that happen. We are prepared to support humanitarian pauses so that hostages can get out safely. And we will keep working at that every day because the president has no higher priority than the safe return of American citizens and wants to support the return of citizens of other countries and Israelis as well," Jake Sullivan told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"Now, how exactly that happens ... I cannot predict that. All I can tell you is every effort is being undertaken right now to do that," Sullivan said.

But he noted "there are ongoing efforts which I can't get into detail on television, including regional partners, including the Israelis."

Hamas is believed to be holding 230 captives, an Israeli military spokesman separately told reporters on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.