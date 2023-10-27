LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Gaza live updates: Israel 'expanding' ground activity in Gaza, IDF says
At least four people were injured, Israeli authorities said.
Thousands of people have died and thousands more have been injured since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign and total siege of the neighboring Gaza Strip, leaving the region on the verge of all-out war.
Latest headlines:
What we know about the conflict
The war, which began Oct. 7, is now in its 21st day.
At least 1,400 people have died and 4,629 others have been injured in Israel, according to Israeli authorities. In Gaza, 7,326 people have been killed and 18,967 have been injured, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.
Aid workers and officials fear that Israel's call for an evacuation of the northern part of Gaza is precipitating a humanitarian disaster as electricity and other supplies have been cut off in preparation for what appears to be an imminent ground offensive.
Humanitarian groups have urged Israel to call off the evacuation and agree to a cease-fire, even as the country has asserted a right to defend itself -- a right the United States endorses.
Israeli incursion now more limited: US official
A U.S. official told ABC News the Israelis are launching a more limited incursion and have agreed to provide humanitarian support in conjunction with the operation.
In an interview with ABC News, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Peter Lerner denied the expanded operations are the official ground invasion that has been expected.
Lerner reiterated that they are doing everything possible to avoid civilian loss, but this is "war” -- a war that Hamas "started."
IDF says it is expanding ground operations in Gaza Friday night
The Israel Defense Forces are expanding ground activity in Gaza Friday night, a military spokesperson told reporters.
This is Israel's biggest ground operation in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attack.
"In recent hours we have increased the attacks in Gaza," the IDF said in a statement. "The Air Force widely attacks underground targets and terrorist infrastructure, very significantly. In continuation of the offensive activity we carried out in the last few days, the ground forces are expanding the ground activity this evening."
Internet, cell service cut off in Gaza after barrage of strikes, telecom provider says
All internet and communications services have been cut off in Gaza following a barrage of strikes, according to the Palestinian Telecommunications Company.
"The intense bombing in the last hour destroyed all remaining international routes linking Gaza to the world," the company said in a statement. "The severe bombing led to the interruption of all communications services in the Gaza Strip."
Jawal, a Palestinian mobile company, also said all communications and internet services have been interrupted due to the "intense bombing."
Palestinian Red Crescent, a humanitarian organization, said it is unable to reach its teams due to the disruption in landline, cell and internet services.
"We are deeply concerned about the ability of our teams to continue providing their emergency medical services," the group said in a statement.
Harris, Emhoff meet with families of missing Americans
Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff met with families of Americans who are unaccounted for following the Oct. 7 attack in Israel and heard of their "agonizing" experiences, Harris' office said.
During the meeting at the State Department Friday morning, Harris told the families that "securing the hostages remains front and center in our diplomatic conversations," a readout from her office stated.
She also said they are working with partners in the Middle East "to ensure that any country with influence over Hamas brings that influence to bear to help secure the release of hostages," the readout stated.
Her office did not specify how many families attended the meeting.
The Biden administration said Tuesday that 10 Americans remained accounted for.