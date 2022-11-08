Utah 2022 midterm election results

Voters in Utah are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in elections for House and Senate seats.

Polls are open from 9 a.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. Utah started sending ballots to all actively registered voters Oct.18. Early voting began on Oct. 25 and ran through Wednesday.

Registered voters all received ballots in the mail between Oct. 18 and Nov. 1. On Election Day, voters will need to bring a valid form of ID.

The voter registration deadline for the midterm election was Oct. 28, but voters can register to vote at an early voting location or a polling location on Election Day if they bring two forms of identification.

Senate Election

House Election

State significance

Incumbent Sen. Mike Lee is being challenged by independent Evan McMullin, an anti-Donald Trump former Republican who ran for president six years ago.

Even though he is endorsed by the former president, Lee has tried to put distance between himself and Trump.

Four House candidates are also up for grabs. Republicans Reps. Chris Stewart, Burgess Owens, Blake Moore and John Curtis are expected to win reelection, according to FiveThirtyEight.

