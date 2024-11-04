Utah 2024 live election results

The winner of the presidential race in Utah will get 6 electoral votes.

Voters in Utah head to the polls on Election Day to cast their votes in the presidential race as well as several significant down-ballot races, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor.

The winner of the presidential race in Utah will take the state’s six electoral votes.Polls close at 8 p.m. MT.

State significance

Utah has reliably voted for the Republican candidate for president since 1968.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, who is running for reelection, fended off a right-wing primary challenger in June. Cox is running against Democrat Brian King.

Voters will also choose who will replace the Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who is retiring.

