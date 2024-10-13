Vance stands by Trump's false claims about Venezuelan gangs in Aurora, Colorado

The Republican mayor of the city has said the claims are grossly exaggerated.

GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance is standing by former President Donald Trump's false claims that Venezuelan gangs have invaded and conquered Aurora, Colorado.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang have "taken over" apartment complexes and "overrun" the city, as he did in a rally in the city on Friday.

Mike Coffman, the Republican mayor of Aurora, said Trump's claims are "grossly exaggerated" and "have unfairly hurt the city's identity and sense of safety."

Asked by "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday if he supports Trump making those claims, Vance did not back down.

Republican vice president nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio

"Well, Martha, you just said the mayor said they were exaggerated. That means there's got to be some element of truth here," Vance said."

Raddatz followed up with Vance, saying the issues in Aurora were limited to a handful of apartment complexes and that the mayor released a statement saying the city's "dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns and will continue to do so."

Vance responded, saying Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris caused the issues in Aurora.

"Martha, do you hear yourself? Only a handful of apartment complexes in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem, and not Kamala Harris's open border? Americans are so fed up with what's going on, and they have every right to be," Vance said.

