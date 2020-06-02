Washington, D.C. Primary Results

The District of Columbia will hold its in-person voting June 2 after a delay. The city encouraged all its residents to request absentee mail-in ballots. Early voting began May 22 with social distancing measures in place at all polling locations. There are 20 delegates available for Democrats and 19 available for Republicans. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT.

State significance

The District of Columbia encouraged all voters to cast their ballots absentee in the 2020 primary. Hillary Clinton won the Washington, D.C. primary in 2016 with 78% of the vote.