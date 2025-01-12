'This Week' Transcript 1-12-25: FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Sen. Adam Schiff, Rep. Tom Emmer & Rep. Mike Waltz

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, January 12, 2025 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC HOST: I'm joined now by FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell.

Thank you so much for joining us this morning.

What is your top concern right now?

DEANNE CRISWELL, FEMA ADMINISTRATOR: So, I think the biggest concern that I have right now is the fact that we are still in such a dangerous situation. The red flag warnings have been reissued. The winds are coming back. And we still want to make sure that people are in a safe place.

And I know that that's hard for so many because they want to get back in, they want to see their home, they want to see if there is anything left. But this life safety piece, not just for them, but making sure that our firefighters don't get hurt as well, that is the most important piece as they continue to try to contain this fire.

KARL: The first responders, do the people of Los Angeles have everything they need from the federal government right now?

CRISWELL: We are in there supporting them. The – you know, the support for the firefighters themselves, that is coordinated through the NIFC, the National Interagency Fire Center. There are active duty military personnel that are on a prepare to deploy order, that are ready to go in and continue to support the firefighting effort. Those incident commanders at each of those command posts, they are going to know exactly what they need. And if they need anything else, we're able to come in and support them.

While we at FEMA now are starting to help support this recovery piece, starting to – to work with the local jurisdictions and understand what their long-term recovery needs are going to be, starting to plan for how we're going to be able to bring in temporary structures for schools or other critical facilities that were lost. We need to really start to put – take this time to put that plan in place, to help them with what they're going to need to do to remove debris and get this community on that long journey of recovery.

KARL: But let me ask you about those active duty military that you say stand ready to be deployed. Secretary Austin, the Pentagon authorized ten helicopters, 500 Marines back on Thursday. How is it – my understanding is, as of now, correct me if I'm wrong, California hasn't made the request to use them yet. Why is that?

CRISWELL: You know, I’d have to defer to the incident commanders, right? The incident commanders on the ground know what the needs are, where they need to put people. And often, in these situations, it's very strategic. It's not necessarily about always putting more people on that. We have to make sure that it's safe. And, you know, you can only have so much aircraft in the space. And so, they would have the specifics about the strategies that they're using, but we want to make sure that we're not late to need, and if they have that need, they can move them in.

KARL: And then we’ve seen the images of the C-130 aircraft, military aircraft, that drops that fire retardant on the fires. Two of those are in action as far as I understand. But there were more -- several more aircraft that had been positioned out of the state because fire season was considered over, obviously not over.

How much has that hindered the efforts having those aircraft out of state?

CRISWELL: Well, I think, you know, what you said is that the fire season is not over. I mean, we now have a year round fire season. We do have a peak of fire season and again the folks at the NIFSC, they work all year long to make sure that we have resources that are prepositioned and they're also making sure they're ready for the next big fire.

Again, remember, the biggest challenge in the first few days from what I was briefed was the fact that there -- the winds were so intense that they couldn't bring them in. When I was there on Thursday and Friday, I saw numerous aircraft that were flying around, but we're also talking about a very small space from the air and we got to make sure that those aircraft are safe. They can only put so much in the -- in the air at that one time.

And so, again, those incident commanders, they're making the right choices based on what they think is needed at that moment to protect the people but protect their first responders as well.

KARL: Did you have everything you need from Congress right now? Does Congress need to act to provide additional resources?

CRISWELL: So we're very grateful for the bipartisan support of the supplemental. FEMA got an additional $27 billion for our disaster relief fund. So we have the funding to support this response, to support this recovery, but also to continue to support the recoveries from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and the other 179 declarations that we had last year alone across the United States.

I think what we're going to have to look at in the future is support for things like our community development block grant program through HUD. Those are the types of things that might be needed to help continue to support the recovery. But to take care of what we have right now, we're good.

KARL: And quickly before you go, your job expires I think 12:01 on January 20th as the new administration has sworn in. How is that transition working? Are you confident that that will be a smooth transition?

CRISWELL: Yeah, I mean, we've obviously been through many transitions before. We have established lines of succession and I have a regional -- six region -- six regional administrator that's coming into act. He's got years of experience with FEMA, and he's going to be able to take the realm at 12:01.

And the women and the men of FEMA, they are committed to continuing to support all of the recovery efforts across the nation.

KARL: All right. Dean Criswell, thank you very much for your time this morning and good luck.

CRISWELL: Thank you.

KARL: Senator Adam Schiff of California represented the Los Angeles area for years in the House. He shared these images on X as he witnessed the devastation on the ground firsthand.

And, Senator Schiff now joins us from California.

Senator, thank you for being here.

As I said, you represented L.A. for years in the House. You've lived there for decades. What was going through your mind as you toured that devastation of the last couple of days?

SEN. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): That -- frankly, reminded me of visiting war zones, seeing that kind of devastation, just house after house, block after block.

We've had no shortage of fires in Southern California over the years that I’ve been in Congress. It has often been very idiosyncratic. You'll see one house lost here, then the others fine around it. There is some of that here, but there are whole neighborhoods that are gone.

In talking to residents, so many who lost everything, they've told me how their house is gone, their neighbors' are gone. Their church is gone. Their store is gone. It's all gone.

We haven't seen that before, not -- not in Southern California, not like this. And so, the heartbreak is just overwhelming.

I want to also say, I’ve gotten to see what these firefighters are doing with these hurricane force winds and just working hour after hour -- one described to me how there were flames in front of him and flames behind him, how the water was running low, communications, equipment going out, and he didn't know if he was going to make it. He said it was the closest thing to hell that he could imagine.

So hats off to these firefighters and the extraordinary job they're doing.

KARL: Well, let me ask you the question that the FEMA administrator could not answer, and that is why is it that officials in Los Angeles, that officials in the state of California, have not requested military -- active duty military assistance that has been offered by the Pentagon? Why are -- why are those resources still just on standby?

SCHIFF: Jonathan, the only thing I’ve heard on that specific subject is -- and the -- and the FEMA administrator alluded to this -- that we have gotten a great deal of mutual aid from all over the state, all over the country, indeed other countries. And the air is pretty crowded with aircraft. And it may be -- it's simply not safe to have more aircraft in the air. It may also do with – have to do with the logistics of making sure those aircraft have the water they need.

So, I don't know the complete answer. I will say this, Jonathan, the governor's called for an independent review of why we didn't have enough water in places like the Palisades. There were also water pressure issues in Altadena. I support that independent review. I think we should go further and, frankly, do an independent commission review of all of this. What went right in our response? What went wrong in it? I'm deeply concerned about these erroneous alerts, these erroneous evacuation alerts that have gone out. If people can't trust when they're told you need to get out, that they do need to get out, then it not only severely impacts the whole effort, but people ignore the alerts, endangering themselves and endangering the firefighters that have to step between the fires and these civilians.

So, there's a lot to get through. I think we need an independent commission to look at all of it. And beyond that, Jonathan, we're going to need to rebuild and with a sense of urgency. We need cleanup operations when the flames are out. We need the rebuilding to go forward. We can't have, you know, local bureaucratic delay. We need to bring a sense of urgency to this.

But – but the most urgency right now has to be reserved to putting down these flames. We have more high winds coming up in the next couple days. So, for now, let's focus on putting out these fires, saving lives, saving property, and then let's – let’s do the full analysis of what went wrong.

KARL: The governor has ordered that investigation into the water. Clearly that was a factor here.

What – in your talk with local – with first responders, with local officials, what's your understanding? Why did some of those – or so many of those fire hydrants simply run dry? Was there something to do with that 117 million-gallon reservoir in the Palisades that was out of operation? What's your understanding? What's your initial read on this?

SCHIFF: Well, my initial take, and I certainly want a full review of this so that I can form a more complete understanding of the matter, but my initial understanding is, the reservoirs that the Palisades were drawing on, these 3 million-gallon reservoirs, were full at the initiation of these fires. But they're intended – frankly, they have the capacity to put out homes that may house multiple houses, not if the whole town is up in flames. And more particularly, not if the winds are so strong that aircraft can't fly.

And this was the problem in the very beginning. The winds were hurricane force, up to 100 miles an hour winds. You can't fly in that. And you depend on being able to do water drops to put down those kind of flames. I have to think there are probably hundreds of towns in California, thousands and thousands across the country that are in equally the same position that if they had 100-mile-an-hour winds and a lot of dry fuel, they wouldn't have any more water than this community did.

We also had the problem that pipes were melting. And so you had houses burning down, the pipes in those houses melting, water coming out of those pipes, reducing pressure. I think this was an issue in the Altadena fire. And so, we're going to have to get to the bottom of this.

KARL: And let me ask you –

SCHIFF: And, frankly, a lot of other things.

KARL: We're really out of time. We have to let you go.

SCHIFF: Yes.

KARL: But very quickly, how important is it for incoming President Donald Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom to be able to work on this? There's been a lot of really heated rhetoric between those two. Of course, especially coming from President-elect Trump. How important is it for them to work together on this?

SCHIFF: Look, it's going to be really important for the incoming president to work with all of us in California to make sure that we get the resources we need to put out these flames, if there are any still burning when he takes office, to get the relief to get back on our feet.

And I'll tell you this, Jonathan, I’ve been in Congress a long time, approving aid after disasters. I never once even considered, is this hurricane hitting a red state or a blue state? What about this flood? What about this fire? It has never mattered to me.

KARL: For sure.

SCHIFF: We're all in this together. It’s the United States of America. We need the incoming president to view it that way. We're ready to work with the president to make sure that we have no – no gap, no air between us when it comes to making sure that we help victims get back on their feet and help California rebuild.

KARL: All right. All right, Senator Schiff, thank you very much for spending some time with us this morning.