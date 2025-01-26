'This Week' Transcript 1-26-25: 'Border Czar’ Tom Homan, Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Walter Isaacson

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, January 26, 2025 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

TOM HOMAN, TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BORDER CZAR: We got military on the border, not only helping us with departure flights on military planes, or they're helping to build infrastructure, they’re putting up concertina wire, where they're down there to create a secure border and and, knock that border down. And DOD has helped administrations before, but not at this level, so it's a force multiplier, and it's sending a strong signal to the world, our border is closed.

RADDATZ: So is this what we will see every single day, ending in what the President has promised is millions and millions being deported?

HOMAN: Yes. But you're going to see the numbers steadily increase, the number of arrests nationwide as we open up the aperture. Right now, it's concentrating on public safety threats, national security threats. That's a smaller population. So we're going to do this on priority base, that’s President Trump's promise. But as that aperture opens, there'll be more arrests nationwide.

RADDATZ: When you---when you talk about the aperture opening, the estimates of perhaps those who have been convicted or arrested in the past– 700,000 to over a million. So after you do that, then you go after everybody who is there illegally?

HOMAN: If you’re in the country illegally, you're on the table because it's not okay to, you know, violate the laws of this country. You got to remember, every time you enter this country illegally, you violated a crime under Title Eight, the United States Code 1325, it's a crime.

So if you're in a country illegally, you got a problem. And that's why I'm hoping those who are in the country illegally, who have not been ordered removed by the federal judge, should leave.

While you are emphasizing that you go after national security threats, you have said, “no one's off the table.” “If you're in the country illegally, you better be looking over your shoulder.” “You should be afraid and start packing now.” Is that what you're doing to get hotel workers out or people in, working on farms, that they'll be so scared they just leave?

HOMAN: Look, I think if you're in the country illegally, it's not okay. It's not okay to violate the laws of this country. We have millions of people standing in line, taking the test, doing their background investigation, paying the fees that want to come in the right way.

RADDATZ: Let's, let’s talk about the arrests so far. Numbers released the first day were over 500 and there were reports that one was a suspected terrorist, others were gang members.

Were-- were all of the people who were arrested on day one as far as you know, convicted criminals or those who had been arrested before?

HOMAN: No, and let me explain that. There are collateral arrests. Where do the collateral arrests happen? Sanctuary cities. And this is important, we understand it. Sanctuary cities lock us out of the jails.

So instead of ICE being able to arrest the bad guy, that the criminal alien in the safety and security of a jail where the officer is safe, the alien is safe and the public is safe, sanctuary cities release them back in the community, which endangers the community. You’re putting the alien criminal back in the community. But when we find him, he's going to be with others, most likely, many times you're with others. If they're in the country illegally, they're coming, too.

RADDATZ: But were these arrests all in sanctuary cities? It doesn't appear so, on the first day,

HOMAN: The collaterals? Many of them are. I don't have the exact breakdown, but again--

RADDATZ: So the arrests in Massachusetts, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, which, which the governor said it's great to arrest the criminals who have been convicted. But were there people taken there as well who were not convicted?

HOMAN: I’m sure there were.

RADDATZ: Were they, as you say, collaterals?

HOMAN: I'm sure they are.

RADDATZ: You talk about these numbers expanding, 500 the first day. What do you think you can get up to?

HOMAN: As many as we can get, as many--

RADDATZ: What can-- what can happen at this point, given your manpower?

HOMAN: Look, I think we– we’re in the beginning stages. We're bringing more resources into this operation. As a whole government we’re gonna have DOJ assisting us and look– the DoD piece, helping them build infrastructure, helping the transportation, that takes ICE, badges and guns out of those duties and puts them on the street.

RADDATZ: I want to go back to who you're deporting. Aside from the long list of executive actions, the administration said it will no longer tell ICE agents they have to avoid sensitive locations, including schools, hospitals, churches. Benjamine Huffman, the acting Homeland Security Secretary, said in a statement, criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest. What criminals are hiding in schools? Middle schools, elementary schools, you're going to go into those?

HOMAN: How many MS-13 members are the age 14-17? Many of them.

So look, if it's a national security threat, public safety threat and what, what you need to understand is that it’s case by case, name another agency, another law enforcement agency, that has those type of requirements, that they can't walk into a school or doctor's office or a medical campus. No other agency is held to those standards. These are well trained officers with a lot of discretion, and when it comes to a sensitive location, there’s still gonna be supervisory review.

So it's not like it's an open, open issue, but ICE officers should have discretion to decide if a national security threat or a public safety threats that’s in one of these facilities, then it should be an option of them to make the arrest.

RADDATZ: But someday you could go into those schools and grab people who are just in the country illegally.

HOMAN: On a case by case basis, depending who they are, what the circumstances are. It's never, it's never a zero game.

RADDATZ: You know that this creates fear in the immigration, in the immigrant community. The chair of the US Conference of Bishops committee said, “turning places of care, healing and solace into places of fear and uncertainty for those in need, while endangering the trust between pastors, providers, educators and the people they serve will not make our community safer.”

HOMAN: Well, look, here's the thing if Congress has a job to do, we're enforcing laws Congress enacted and the president signed, if they don't like it, change the law. I find it hard to believe any member of Congress is telling us not to enforce the law that they enacted and they fund us to do.

RADDATZ: But opening up to anyone who's in the country illegally and going into schools and grabbing them, does that, kids, adults?

HOMAN: The message needs to be clear. There's consequences of entering the country illegally. If we don't show there’s consequences, you’re never gonna fix the border problem.

RADDATZ: Estimates are that there are 11 million undocumented immigrants in this country right now. How can you possibly afford to deport all of those people?

HOMAN: Well, I’ll leave it up to Congress. You know, I think Congress, President has a mandate, you know this is the number one issue that people voted on. And I think Congress has a mandate to give us money we need. How much? How much, how much– what price you put on national security?

RADDATZ: More detention centers?

HOMAN: What price you put on, what price you put on the all these young ladies that have been raped and murdered and burned alive. What price you put on that? What price you put on Laken Riley’s life, what price you put on national security? Like I just explained, when you have a surge like this because we don't secure that border, that's when national security threats enter the country. That's when sex trafficking goes up. That's when, you know, that's when the fentanyl comes in that kills a quarter million Americans. I don't put a price on that.

RADDATZ: And on those detention centers. Do you need more beds?

HOMAN: Absolutely.

RADDATZ: I think there's 41,000 now, 100,000 so where do you get those beds? Do you build more camps? Do you do this military installations in Texas and elsewhere?

HOMAN: A little bit of everything. We can build softside facilities. We expand our contracts to outside contractors. So yeah, we're gonna need more ICE beds, at minimum of 100,000. Congress needs to come to the table quick and give us the money we need to secure that border.

RADDATZ: Let's talk about those flights again, with the host countries. You flew all of those people back. Were all of the people arrested on the first day, for instance, repatriated. And what about those countries that won't take them back.

HOMAN: Oh, they'll take them back.

RADDATZ: What do you mean by that?

HOMAN: We got President Trump coming to power. President Trump puts America first. Mexico didn't want the Remain in the Mexico program under the first administration, they did it. They didn't want to put military on the southern border. They did it. El Salvador---

RADDATZ: How do you convince them?

HOMAN: El Salvador didn't want to take MS-13 members back. Took President Trump 48 hours to make that happen. President Trump's gonna put America first, and if it doesn't, then we'll place 'em in a third safe country.

RADDATZ: All appointments to the CBP app have been canceled. That is a legal way to claim asylum and get in the country. So what should people do who are seeking asylum? How do you do it?

HOMAN: Go the embassy, go to the point of entry, do it the legal way. You shouldn't come to this country and ask to get asylum, and the first thing you do is break our laws by entering illegally.

RADDATZ: So tell me what the definition of success is over the next six months, over the next year, by the end of the administration, what is mission accomplished here?

HOMAN: Take as many public safety threats off the street as possible, watching illegal alien crimes United States decrease, ending it. Deporting every illegal alien gang member in this country, including Tren de Agua, MS 13. Making our country safe -- when we see the crime rate from illegal aliens go down, that's a success. Every public safety threat removed from this country is success. Every every national security we find and remove from the country's success. There's no number on it. So my success’s gonna be based on what Congress give us. The more money, the better I’m gonna do.

RADDATZ: I noticed you didn't put in that list of things that will be mission accomplished and success getting every immigrant who is in the country illegally out. Why not?

HOMAN: Because I'm being realistic. We can do what we can with the money we have. We're going to try to be efficient. But with more money we have, the more we can accomplish it. But if I don't have the money to remove that many people, I’m not gonna sit here— and one thing--I'm-- no one can say-- I haven’t been frank in everything I've said. Our success every day is taking a public safety threat off the streets or getting a national security threat out of here.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: I'm joined now by Michigan’s new Democratic senator, Elissa Slotkin, a former Pentagon official and CIA analyst, who now sits on the Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees.

Good morning, Senator.

Let’s get right to it here. You – you heard Tom Homan – guys, I'm sorry, can we just start over. My throat is uncleared here. Sorry. And either – false start.

OK. All right. OK. Now it’s fine.

And our thanks to Tom Homan.

I'm joined now by Michigan’s new Democratic senator, Elissa Slotkin, a former Pentagon official and CIA analyst, who now sits on the Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees.

Welcome, Senator. It’s good to see you this morning.

So, let’s get right to it.

You heard Tom Homan there saying that while criminals are the priority, national security threats, public safety threats, that he is warning everyone in this country illegally, and the estimates are 11 million, to leave. What effect do those warnings have?

SEN. ELISSA SLOTKIN, (D) MICHIGAN & (D) ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE & (D) HOMELAND SECURITY COMMITTEE: Well, look, I mean clearly they’re trying to – to deter people from coming, and they’re trying to send notice to people here, you know, to – to – that this could be happening to them. I think, you know, they campaigned on this. And one of the things that, to me, has been a real hallmark when I listen to some of these immigration announcements lately is that it – it’s like they’re still in the campaign, right? Now you have to govern. Now you’re in the seat. You have to actually make this work with the money you have available.

So, I think that’s more of a signal to try and keep people from coming to the border, trying to get in. And – and it’s part of this transition that they’re not quite into yet between campaigning and governing.

RADDATZ: What about the schools and churches? You – you heard him there say, you can go into a middle school, you can go into an elementary school. I mean he said that’s, you know, a case-by-case basis. But your reaction to that?

SLOTKIN: Yes, I mean, I just don’t understand. You know, if the focus and the priority is on criminals, I'm not sure going after an 11-year-old is where you start. And this is, again, the inconsistency between what they’re saying and then what we saw happen in this past week, right, going after places that were not sanctuary cities, kind of in the sort of – what felt sort of arbitrary way. So, I think, to me, you know, the – the idea of going into children and terrorizing children, I just don’t believe in – in supporting that kind of action. And I don’t believe it, that most Americans think that 11- and 12-year-olds are the ones who are the hardened criminals that need to go back to their countries.

RADDATZ: He did make a point of saying that would be on a case by case basis.

But let’s talk – let’s talk about the military, 1,500 on the way, or already there. There’s probably more to come. Those troops will be armed this time.

First of all, your reaction to those military slides (ph) and – and the influx of troops going to the border and – and the idea that they are armed.

SLOTKIN: Yes, I mean, look, I think we’ve had multiple administrations who have sent uniformed troops, active-duty troops, to the southern border in support roles, right? According to our Constitution, you can go in supporting roles, logistics, driving, setting up facilities, setting up, you know, border locations, whatever. It’s very different when you cross the line into law enforcement.

Our military are not trained as law enforcement officers. They’ll be the first one to tell you that. That’s not why they got into service. And it’s also in violation of our Constitution. So, I think it’s very important that we keep that line.

We knew that the administration was going to use military aircraft to start sending people home. They – they are – were going to put that on TV. We knew that.

But you’re coming right up to that line of logistics and support and law enforcement. If there’s people, as they say, that are criminals on those planes, who is the one enforcing order on those planes? You just become really close to it.

So, it was something that I raised with Mr. Hegseth in his confirmation hearing. I just want to know, you know, not that you’re pledging an oath to Donald Trump, but you’re not going to use the uniformed military in ways that violates the Constitution and makes American citizens scared of their own military. That was – you know, we were scared of the British when they occupied us. We – we don’t want to repeat that. So, I'm watching that very, very closely.

RADDATZ: And you brought up Pete Hegseth, who was narrowly confirmed with – with J.D. Vance breaking the tie there. What are you concerned – you – you voted against him and had some pretty tough questions for him about his – his job going forward. What are your concerns?

SLOTKIN: I mean – but as I say to them, I mean I've been very consistent with all the people that I've been talking to in these hearings, right, whether it’s the secretary of the agriculture candidate or homeland security or – or secretary of defense, confirm for me that you understand you’re going to be raising your right hand and pledging an oath to the Constitution, not Donald Trump, and that if Donald Trump asks you to do something that contravenes the Constitution, you would push back. It’s not theoretical, right? The former secretary of defense under Trump, Mark Esper, said that Trump asked him to send in the 82nd Airborne to put down peaceful protests in Washington, D.C. He convinced him against it.

I want to know that the secretary isn’t a watered down version of the previous secretaries and is going to actually push back. He couldn’t unambiguously say that he will push back if the president asked him to do something that wasn’t Constitutional. And that, to me, is why I couldn’t confirm him.

There’s a lot of other things in his background I don’t, but I look at what is – the – the strategic and irreversible threats to our democracy, and that’s using the uniformed military in ways that violate the Constitution.

RADDATZ: You – you have the confirmation hearing this week of Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. You spent a good part of your career in intelligence. What do you want to ask her?

SLOTKIN: Well, I'm not technically in those hearings, but we will be voting on her.

Look, I mean, the – people have been asking me, other senators have been asking me, you want someone of character and of competence, right? And I served with Tulsi Gabbard. We were on the Armed Services Committee together. She didn’t spend a lot of time showing up to hearings, so I didn’t get to like see her in action all that much. But from what I understand from people who have been meeting directly with her, and she hasn’t asked to meet with me, is that she doesn’t show the competence, the understanding, the depth. She wasn’t prepared for her meetings.

Not to mention the deeply questionable decisions she’s made of cozying up to Vladimir Putin, flying and cozying up with – with Assad and Syria. You know, having someone in charge of our intelligence organization that shows a preference for our adversaries, to me is just right off the bat a deep question. And so, again, I hope that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, who now have control of the Senate, control of the House, that they think about, again, their commitment to the country, not to any one party. I do not believe she’s qualified for this role.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks so much for joining us this morning, Senator. Much appreciate it.

Up next, just a week into the job, President Trump issues a slew of executive orders. Will some have a short shelf life? Our legal experts give their verdict when we come back.