DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There’s a lot at stake and maybe especially so because this man was a reporter. We’re going to get to the bottom of it and there will be severe punishment.

But when we take away $110 billion of purchases from our country, that hurts our workers, that hurts our factories, that hurts all of our companies. You know, you’re talking about 500,000 jobs. So we do that, we’re really hurting our country a lot more than we’re hurting Saudi Arabia.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump under pressure to deal with the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, suspected of being murdered by the Saudi -- under the orders of Saudi Arabian government. Want to bring in Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council this morning. Larry, thank you for joining us again this morning. We just heard the president say there that Saudi Arabia should face some severe punishment if it’s shown that they are indeed behind the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi.

Ruling out, though, taking away the arms sales to Saudi Arabia, so what sanctions are being considered?

LARRY KUDLOW, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL: George, I don’t want to get too -- you know, too deep in it, I don’t want to get ahead of the president on this. All I would say is with respect to the Khashoggi story, which is a tragedy for Khashoggi among other people, believe what the president says when he says we will take very tough action if the allegations of Saudi interference prove to be the case. There’s a litany (ph) of possibilities here --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is there any other explanation?

KUDLOW: -- I don’t want to go into those details. Beg your pardon?

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is there any other explanation for the disappearance really?

KUDLOW: Look, I’m not an expert on these things. I don’t know if anybody knows at this point. The president has called for a swift and transparent investigation. I think he’s talking about this week in particular. So we will see what that brings.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You colleague, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is under some pressure as well. He’s planning to attend this investor conference in Saudi Arabia. Many leading CEOs are pulling out of it to protest this action. Is it appropriate for him to be going to that investor conference?

KUDLOW: Well by the way, it’s actually a conference about terrorist financing and how to stop it, so it’s a very important subject. Regarding Secretary Mnuchin, spoke to him last evening. At the moment, he is intending to go because of the importance of the issue of ending terrorist financing. But again, along with the president and the general investigation, Mr. Mnuchin will make up his mind as the week progresses and as new information surfaces.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We had a rocky week in the stock market, as you know, on the heels of rising interest rates. That caused the president on Thursday to talk about the Fed. He didn’t seem too happy about the Fed.

TRUMP: The problem that I have is with the Fed. The Fed is going wild. I mean, I don’t know what their problem is, but they’re raising interest rates and it’s ridiculous. The Fed is going loco and there’s no reason for them to do it. And I’m not happy about it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President said he’s not happy about it. He also said the Fed is out of control, so what’s he going to do about it?

KUDLOW: Well I don’t -- look, he’s expressing his opinion, George. He’s a very successful businessman and investor. He’s raising an important topic. Lot of people on Wall Street and academia and elsewhere in the press are talking about interest rates, the speed of the increase and whether it will impact the economy. It’s a legitimate subject.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you believe the Fed is out of control?

KUDLOW: I do want to add, however, quickly -- look, I don’t, personally, and the president respects the independence of the Fed. Let me make that very clear. He said as much during these comments. He is not telling them or mandating them to change their strategy, he’s not telling them to change their policy, he’s just raising a very important issue. Which, by the way, everybody else in the world is also raising. I do think -- want to say this -- pretty much everybody believes that we want this economic boom, which virtually no one expected, we want this boom to continue.

Everybody believes that. The Fed believes that, the president believes that, investors, businessmen and women all believe that. We’re running for the same objective. There are issues and discussions within that. But president -- again, let me say this -- has never interfered with Fed independence and he has said so.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What is the biggest threat, though, to that continued economic growth? A lot of people have been citing the president’s focus on tariffs, particularly with the Chinese as something that could stall this economic momentum right now.

KUDLOW: Well I think the trade issue – let me just add one point, though, to me the biggest threat to this economic boom, which in my view is going to go on for several more years, is efforts by the Congress to overturn it.

And I think that’s an election year thing. We do not want to overturn the reduction in tax rates for individuals and small businesses and so forth. We do not want to overturn all the across the board deregulation, which has unlocked and released the animal spirits.

The new Trump economy is about blue collar workers. It’s also about men and women who own their own small businesses. The president has ended the war against businesses’ success.

My biggest concern is that political issues or Congressional issues could overturn these important pro-growth measures. That to me is the biggest issue.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One of the things you predicted, you talk about the pro-growth measures including the tax cut, you predicted before the tax cut was passed, it was going to bring down the deficit.

In fact, the deficit’s been going up. Our debt is higher than ever.

KUDLOW: Well actually, you know, we just got the new numbers on the deficit for 2018. It came in over $100 billion below estimate according to the Congressional Budget Office.

STEPHANOPOLOUS: Except it’s still climbing.

KUDLOW: $100 billion, I believe George it was about 3.9 percent of GDP which is a manageable number. Now, look, short run they’re are going to be some deficit issues. Medium term, and I think the medium term’s coming on, faster economic growth which will bring in more people working, more revenues, faster economic growth.

That’s going to really lower the budget deficit and its burden on the economy. I think that’s absolutely the key point.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to talk about climate change. We saw that new report from the U.N. saying that if action isn’t taken right now, you’re going to have irreversible damage much, much sooner in the next 20 years.

And of course it comes against the backdrop of that horrific hurricane we just saw, Hurricane Michael. You can’t tie any single weather event to climate change. But there’s little question among scientists that it’s increased in the – the probability of more intense weather events, warmer water leads to more intense weather.

Is the president going to do anything about it?

KUDLOW: Well look, we’re always studying these things. I mean you had I guess Bill Nordhaus from Yale got a Nobel Prize on his own economic work with respect to climate change.

I respect that, he’s a really brilliant guy. The issue here though is magnitudes and timing. Personally I think the U.N. study is – is over – way, way too difficult. I won’t say it’s a scare tactic, but I think they overestimate.

These models have not been very successful in the last 20 years and we have to be cognizant of the work that needs to be done. I’m not denying any climate change issues, George.

I’m just saying do we know precisely and I mean worth modeling things like how much of it is manmade, how much of it is solar, how much of it is oceanic, how much of it is rainforest and other issues.

I think we’re still exploring all of that. I don’t think we should panic. I don’t think there’s a, you know, imminent catastrophe coming. But I think we should look at this in a level headed and analytic way.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, the New York Times is reporting this morning that Jared Kushner, the president’s son in law, White House aid, likely paid no income taxes from 2009 to 2016, despite real estate profits that have fueled a net worth of more than $300 million.

And of course that comes on the heel of the other New York Times report that showed how the president’s family, his father shielded his estate from taxes, fueled President Trump’s fortune including, they say, through outright deception and possible fraud.

So do Americans have a right to be concerned that President Trump and his family are gaining the system for their own benefit?

KUDLOW: You know, the most recent Times story, George, about my colleague Jared Kushner, who by the way is a – is a – is a brilliant guy and has enormous integrity, that story itself said he didn’t break any laws.

I mean he’s a successful businessman, there’s no law against that, I respect that. I think Americans respect success. I just don’t think these stories have anything to them. I thought the President Trump story a couple weeks ago was just full of holes and hot air and whatnot to playing by the rules is a good thing, not a bad thing, both gentlemen have done so.

And as I said, in the Jared Kushner story out yesterday, the Times story itself said he’s done nothing wrong at any time.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Larry Kudlow, thanks for your time this morning.

KUDLOW: Thank you, George. Appreciate it.

SEN. JEFF FLAKE (R), ARIZONA: I do hope that somebody does run in the primary against the president. I think the Republicans need to be reminded of what conservatism really is and what it means to be decent.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Republican Senator Jeff Flake retiring from the Senate this year. Will he be a candidate in 2020? We’re going to talk about that in a bit. Want to introduce him now. Senator Flake, thanks for joining us this morning. I do want to get to that but let’s begin with the news of the day, Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who has disappeared in the Turkish embassy. You heard Larry Kudlow right there saying the president saying he’s going to take severe action. What should be done?

FLAKE: Well, severe action needs to be taken and I think the Congress will take it upon themselves to take that action if it turns out, as the press reporting seems to indicate, that Saudi Arabia was involved.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And what -- but when you say they’re going to take some kind of action, the president has ruled out -- it appears -- stopping the arms sales to Saudi Arabia. I know you were -- you were against stopping the arms sales in the past. Does this kind of a -- of a violation, if indeed the Saudis were behind the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, should that stop U.S. arms sales?

FLAKE: I do think that arms sales will be effected. Certainly our involvement in Yemen with Saudi Arabia will be effected. That barely -- that involvement barely survived in the last go-round with the National Defense Authorization Act. It certainly won’t survive with -- with this kind of accusation, if it is true.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say if it is true. Jamal Khashoggi was seen going into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, he was never seen coming out. That was over a week ago now.

FLAKE: Right.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is there any other explanation at this point?

FLAKE: There sure doesn’t seem to be. The Saudi Arabia government has been asked, the ambassador has been asked directly to bring information back. They haven’t done so. Their explanation that their closed-circuit television just streamed and didn’t record just isn’t plausible. There’s just no good explanation and I think they know it. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear different explanations coming out of the Saudi government very soon. Explanations that frankly won’t make much sense, that it was done by lower level folks and that, you know, MBS didn’t have any involvement. That’s what I would expect to come next.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s talk about President Trump. We’ve seen him out on the campaign trail pretty consistently over the last week (ph). One of the issues he started to raise again is the return of the family separation policy. Let’s take a look.

TRUMP: Now everybody wants to come in and they come in illegally and they use children -- in many cases the children aren’t theirs. They grab them and they want to come in with the children. So we are, we’re looking at a lot of different things having to do with illegal immigration. I will say this. If they feel there will be separation, they don’t come.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: So the president’s talking about bringing that policy back in some form. It comes as we have this new poll out this morning showing Democrats now have a huge edge on immigration over Republicans. Is the president making a mistake here?

FLAKE: Yes, he is. We shouldn’t bring that policy back. That -- that simply is un-American and I think everybody recognized that. The president seemed to. Certainly the first lady and others spoke directly against it.

So I hope that we don’t return to that policy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s talk about Justice Kavanaugh. You – you ended up voting for Justice Kavanaugh confirmation on the Supreme Court. He took his seat on the court, but now in our new poll, 50 percent of Americans say the Judiciary Committee you sat on didn’t do enough to investigate.

More than 50 percent support more investigation by the new Congress. Are you concerned that Americans see this whole confirmation process and perhaps the court itself now tainted?

FLAKE: Well that was my concern when we finished the process and were about to vote in the Judiciary Committee, and that’s why I requested or basically demanded that we have an FBI investigation to look further into this.

We had that, I know a lot of people wanted it to be more broad. I would have liked to have started it earlier and had it more broad, but it was a good investigation. And I think we’re in a better place than we would have been.

And I don’t think that we should move forward, the Congress certainly, with – with additional investigations either into the leak that – that occurred that allowed, you know, a lot of the – a lot of the, you know, back and forth to go before – between Democrats and Republicans or certainly trying to remove Justice Kavanaugh from the court, as some of the Democrats have – have said that they would do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That’s your counsel to Congress, how about your counsel to Justice Kavanaugh? How should he handle himself on the bench going forward?

FLAKE: Well he – he gave a very gracious and magnanimous speech at the White House after he was confirmed. And he’s, you know, he – if you look at his record on the circuit court, everyone on the circuit court, everyone on the circuit court, those who worked with him, clerks, his colleagues said that he was courteous and there was nothing but good decorum and temperament during that entire time.

And I think that that’s how he will act on the court. So I think we can move on, it was a – it was an awful process, frankly, for all of us. Nobody want to some – through something like this again.

But it was nice to see everyone from the court, those appointed by Republicans, those appointed by Democrats, all there to welcome him on the court and that’s a good thing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We just saw Larry Kudlow downplay the U.N.’s findings on climate change. We’ve seen dramatic shifts in how Republicans think about climate change over the last several years.

Are we going in the wrong direction?

FLAKE: I think so. I think that we’ve got – I mean there’s been more recognition among Republicans, the administration hasn’t taken the view of the some of us that this is something we really need to deal with.

I hope that we can move along with the rest of the world and – and address this. It’s – it’s going to be challenging. Obviously that report that came out is – is pretty dire, but there are things that we can do and should do and I think Republicans need to be at the forefront if we want to keep – keep our place and keep our seats.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And you talk about keeping your seats, let’s talk about the – the midterm elections. We showed you talking about your hope for a primary challenge to President Trump is – is a way to bolster conservative values.

So I wonder what you make of the argument of George Will, good conservative, who said conservatives should actually vote for Democrats in the midterms as a check on President Trump.

FLAKE: Well I hope that Republicans certainly in the Senate who are concerned about the investigation, making sure that it continues, the House Republicans have taken a little different position publicly.

But the Senate, gratefully, the Senate Intel Committee has acted in a bipartisan fashion to make sure that we move forward, that Bob Mueller concludes his investigation on his timing, not ours.

So I think that Republicans need to provide that check and that’s what our system of government does and I hope that they can without a change in who controls Congress. But I think that that may be coming if you believe the conventional wisdom, and I kind of do, the House will likely flip, the Senate will remain in Republican hands.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Jeff Flake, thanks for your time this morning.

FLAKE: Thanks for having me on.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s bring in Senator Bernie Sanders now from Vermont this morning, Senator Sanders, thanks for joining us. We just heard Senator Flake talk about the midterm elections right there, I think he – thinks he wants Republicans to provide the check on President Trump.

You’re going to be out on the campaign trail in these final 22, 23 days. What’s you’re closing message?

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I), VT: My closing message is that we have to end one party rule in Washington. Right now you have a president, you have leadership in the House and the Senate working overtime to the needs of the wealthiest people in this country, turning their backs on working families.

Look, you have a Congress that came within one vote led by President Trump of throwing 32 million Americans off of the health insurance they have. You have a Congress led by the president that voted to give over $1 trillion in tax breaks to the top one percent at a time of massive income and wealth inequality and drive the deficit way up. You got a president who introduced a budget that would have cut Medicaid by -- over a 10 year period by $1 trillion, Medicare by $500 billion, Social Security disability fund by $72 billion. That’s got to change.

And by the way, you raise the issue, George, of climate change. And the comments a moment ago that Larry Kudlow made are so irresponsible, so dangerous that it’s just hard to believe that a leading government official could make them. What the inter-governmental panel on climate change said is that we have 12 years -- 12 years to substantially cut the amount of carbon in our atmosphere or this planet, our country, the rest of the world, is going to suffer irreversible damage.

We are in crisis mode and you have an administration that virtually does not even recognize the reality of climate change and their policies, working with the fossil fuel industry, are making a bad situation worse.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You mentioned right at the top that you -- you say we should get rid of one party rule in Washington. The president has said that it’s going to be replaced by mob rule. That’s been backed up by an ad the Republicans are now running. Want to take a look.

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL, OBAMA ADMINISTRATION: When they low, we kick them.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SENATOR, NEW YORK: You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D), NEW JERSEY: Get up and -- please get up in the face of some Congress people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: The left, he calls it an unhinged mob. Are worried that Democrats -- you heard those quotes right there -- are falling into a trap laid by President Trump?

SANDERS: Look, I mean I think one of the problems that we have is that there is very little civil discourse going on in politics today. And you have a president, who I think most people recognize, is a pathological liar. The Republicans have very little to say that they can defend, so a lot of the ads they’re running are very personal, very deceptive, very dishonest. They’re running all over the country. Look, the issue is not quote-unquote mobs. In my view what this whole election will come down to is whether we can mobilize people to come out and vote.

Four years ago, as you’ll recall, George, when the Republicans won landslide victories all over this country, we had the lowest voter turnout since World War II. So if people are sick and tired of working longer hours for low wages, not able to afford their prescription drugs, not able to afford to send their kids to college, tired of tax breaks for billionaires, you got to come out and vote, you got to stand up and say enough is enough, we don’t need one party -- right wing party controlling the House, the Senate and the White House.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President saying that if -- if the Democrats get control, people like you -- he calls you crazy Bernie -- are going to take over and try to turn the United States into Venezuela.

SANDERS: Ha. Right. Well, you know, what can we say about a president who literally does not go a day without saying massive lies. So let’s talk about what Bernie would do. Yes, Bernie would like to end a situation in which we remain the only major country on earth not to guarantee healthcare to all people and Bernie wants to expand and improve the Medicare program so that seniors now have dental care and have hearing aids and now have vision care that they don’t have right now. Bernie wants to end the absurdity of hundreds of thousands of bright young kids not being able to afford to go to college and millions leaving school deeply in debt.

He thinks -- Bernie thinks it’s more important to invest in the needs of our infrastructure and our working families rather than giving tax breaks to billionaires and large, profitable corporations. Bernie thinks that we should raise the minimum wage to $15 bucks an hour and are (ph) proud of the work that many of us did in helping to raise that wage at Amazon, 350,000 workers now are going to be making at least $15 bucks an hour. So what Bernie wants to do is to have a government that represents all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors.

Now Trump may not like that, but I think most Americans want to see us move in that direction.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Does Bernie think that President Trump should be impeached if Democrats take control?

SANDERS: Bernie thinks that right now we got three weeks to go and we should not be deflected from our mission. And what our mission now is to rally the American people, make sure that people come out and vote so that we can recapture the House and hopefully the Senate as well.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Before we go, what should the United States do about Saudi Arabia and the -- and the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi?

SANDERS: Well I was glad to hear Senator Flake make a point about ending the war in Yemen. I introduced a resolution with Senator Lee, a conservative Republican, that said that the Saudi-led war in Yemen, of which the United States is supporting, is unconstitutional, there was no authorization for it, it is a humanitarian disaster. So probably the most significant thing we should do is to end our involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Sanders, thanks for your time this morning.

SANDERS: Thank you, George.